Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or win questioned again? Man City star Rodri slams award for prioritising ‘marketing, money and advertising’ after missing out on top three
Manchester City star Rodri says he wasn't surprised to be left off the Ballon d'Or's top three list as the award prioritises "money and advertising".
- Messi wins record eighth Ballon d'Or
- Man City midfielder Rodri comes fifth
- Spaniard says award prioritises "money"