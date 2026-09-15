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Lionel Messi for the Ballon d'Or? Diego Simeone snubs Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe as he backs Argentine icon for 2026 award
Simeone ignores Yamal claim
Atletico manager Simeone has bypassed the current favourites to back Messi for the 2026 Ballon d’Or. Speaking ahead of his side’s upcoming clash against Osasuna, the Argentine coach was quick to dismiss alternative contenders.
The debate resurfaced after Barcelona winger Yamal recently claimed that he and Real Madrid star Mbappe are currently the two best players on the planet. However, Simeone completely rejected that narrative. He believes Messi's extraordinary displays on the global stage remain unmatched.
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Simeone makes his Ballon d'Or choice
When pressed on who deserves football's ultimate individual honour, Simeone did not hesitate to pick his compatriot. His backing comes despite Messi now playing at 39 years of age.
"Messi, without a doubt," Simeone told reporters. "After the World Cup he had, at the age he is, no doubt at all. Messi."
The key factor behind Simeone's endorsement was Messi leading Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final before falling to Spain. For the Atletico boss, maintaining elite-level output at 39 outweighs claims built by Yamal, Mbappe, Rodri, Harry Kane, or Ousmane Dembele.
Competitors state their Ballon d'Or claims
Simeone's comments arrived shortly after Yamal publicly put forward his own case. The teenager argued he deserves the 2026 award ahead of Mbappe after winning Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, and the World Cup with Spain.
Meanwhile, reigning winner Dembele voiced his own ambitions to retain the trophy, saying: "It is going to stay in the hands of a PSG player. I’m a competitor, so it’s my goal to win it again."
This nomination marks Messi’s 17th career appearance on the Ballon d’Or shortlist, placing him just one behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 18. The Argentine last lifted the prize in 2023 for an eighth time.
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London prepares for historic award ceremony
The 2026 ceremony will mark the 70th edition of the prestigious award. It is scheduled to take place on October 26 in London. The event moves away from Paris for the first time in history. The move to England serves as a tribute to Sir Stanley Matthews, who won the inaugural competition back in 1956.
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