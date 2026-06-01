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Farewell tour: Lionel Messi all smiles as he checks in to Argentina’s World Cup camp - but is international retirement imminent for the South American GOAT?
The champions touch down in Kansas City
Argentina arrived in Missouri, completing an 11-hour flight from Ezeiza International Airport that was steeped in national nostalgia. The team travelled on Aerolineas Argentinas flight 1978, a deliberate nod to the year they first lifted the trophy on home soil, with a specially decorated Airbus A330 featuring Messi’s iconic No. 10 on the tail and three gold stars representing their historic triumphs.
The squad has set up its base at the Origin Hotel near downtown Kansas City, which has been transformed into a fortress of blue and white. While some European-based stars are yet to join the group, the majority of Lionel Scaloni's 26-man roster made the trip. The team is scheduled to hold its first full training session on Monday at the Compass Minerals National Performance Center, the state-of-the-art facility usually home to MLS side Sporting Kansas City.
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Fitness concerns for the captain
Despite the celebratory atmosphere surrounding their arrival, there are lingering concerns regarding the fitness of their talismanic captain. Messi, who will celebrate his 39th birthday during the tournament, is currently managing muscle fatigue and a mild strain in his left hamstring. The national team medical staff has indicated that his availability for the opening fixtures will depend on "his clinical and functional progress."
This tournament marks Messi’s sixth World Cup appearance, a record-breaking journey that began in Germany 2006 and reached its peak in Qatar four years ago. For Argentina, the emphasis remains on ensuring their leader is ready to lead the line when they begin their title defence against Algeria on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Scaloni’s desperate plea for the GOAT
While the focus is on the trophy, the shadow of Messi’s potential retirement looms large over the camp. Coach Lionel Scaloni has been vocal about his desire to keep Messi on the pitch for as long as possible, admitting that he finds the prospect of a squad without the number 10 difficult to contemplate.
Scaloni has even drawn a poignant comparison to another icon of the game to explain the emotional stakes involved. "I like to think that he is going to keep playing, because it makes you sad, as happened with Diego [Maradona], not seeing him on the field anymore. They are players who marked the history of football. Thinking that he is not going to play anymore does not leave you at peace. I prefer to think about the present," the manager said.
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The road to the opening whistle
Argentina’s preparation schedule is intensive as they look to build momentum before the Group J opener. They are slated to face Honduras in a friendly this Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, before travel to Alabama for a final warm-up match against Iceland at Jordan-Hare Stadium. These games will be crucial for Scaloni to integrate the 17 returning champions from the 2022 squad with the newer faces in the group.