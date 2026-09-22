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Lionel Messi unveils special Argentina kit for emotional farewell match against Benin as Inter Miami star prepares for international retirement
End of an era
Messi is officially preparing to bid farewell to international football. The 39-year-old forward, fresh off a standout showing at his sixth World Cup, will play his final match for Argentina on October 6 against Benin at the Monumental.
Having already announced his retirement from the national team, Messi was granted a special call-up by head coach Lionel Scaloni. This upcoming friendly serves as a dedicated tribute to the legendary forward as part of the current FIFA window.
Fans around the globe are now bracing for an emotional evening. The fixture will provide a fitting send-off for a player who has redefined the sport over his long career.
A jersey for life
To mark this historic occasion, a commemorative shirt has been deliberately designed for the national team captain. The Inter Miami star took to social media on Monday to share the exciting news with his devoted supporters. Posting a video highlighting the back of the bespoke shirt on Instagram, Messi confirmed his anticipation for the match. “One last match… A jersey for a lifetime,” he wrote alongside the clip.
A record-breaking legacy
Over a remarkable span of more than two decades, Messi has made 207 appearances for his country. He currently holds the all-time national team records across multiple categories, boasting an incredible 125 goals and 68 assists.
His trophy cabinet on the international stage is equally staggering and historic. After securing Olympic gold at the 2008 Games, he eventually guided his nation to consecutive Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024, alongside lifting the Finalissima trophy in 2022.
However, his legacy was firmly cemented at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Messi was the unquestioned central figure as Argentina conquered the globe, making his upcoming send-off the closing chapter of one of the most decorated careers in the sport’s history.
- AFP
The final farewell tour
Before the main event on October 6, Argentina have a busy international window to navigate. Scaloni's squad will kick off a trio of friendlies against Bolivia on September 30 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba.
Following that opening fixture, the team will travel to Buenos Aires to host Burkina Faso on October 3. Both of the final two matches on Scaloni's schedule, including the highly anticipated showdown with Benin, will be staged at the iconic Monumental.
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