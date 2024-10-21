Lionel Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo share trophy delight with their three sons & Luis Suarez’s family – with Inter Miami celebrating Supporters’ Shield win ahead of MLS Cup play-offs
Lionel Messi and wife Antonela Roccuzzo have shared more trophy delight at Inter Miami with their three sons and the family of Luis Suarez.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Herons have broken records in 2024
- Superstar forwards have led the way
- More silverware to be chased down