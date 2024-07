Lionel Messi sports hefty ankle boot as Inter Miami star and wife Antonela Roccuzzo are joined by Luis Suarez on a boat for post-Copa America vacation Lionel MessiInter Miami CFArgentinaLuis SuarezMajor League Soccer

Lionel Messi has been wearing a protective boot while holidaying with wife Antonela Roccuzzo and team-mate Luis Suarez after Copa America injury.