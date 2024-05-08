'The linesman f*cked the game!' - Fans left in utter disbelief as Bayern Munich are denied last-gasp equalising goal against Real Madrid in hugely controversial Champions League semi-final moment that left Thomas Tuchel seething
Bayern Munich were left apoplectic by a controversial offside decision in the dying embers of their Champions League semi-final defeat to Real Madrid.
- Bayern went 2-1 down against Real Madrid
- Scored an equaliser late in stoppage time
- Referee halted play to rule out the goal