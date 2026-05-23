Is USWNT star Lindsey Heaps the greatest American to play in Europe? Another Champions League title could strengthen her case

Lindsey Heaps does not want to think too much about the ending. Not yet. Her time with OL Lyonnes is nearly over, with the U.S. women’s national team captain set to join Denver Summit at the end of the European season. But before she returns to the NWSL, she has one more chance to add to her already decorated legacy - and to make the debate around her place in American soccer history even louder.

“I don't really like to think about my time ending at OL Lyonnes,” Heaps told UEFA before Saturday’s Women’s Champions League final against Barcelona. “But the fact that we made it to this final was a little extra-special for me, as my last Champions League game will be a Champions League final, so I'm very thankful for that.”

It is a fitting stage for a player who has spent the past four years helping Lyon remain one of the standards of the women’s game. Heaps has already won the Champions League once, lifting the trophy with Lyon in 2022 after a 3-1 win over Barcelona. Now, against that same opponent, she has a chance to become the first American player to win two UEFA Women’s Champions League titles.

And if she does it, the question becomes even harder to avoid: Is Lindsey Heaps the greatest American women’s star to play in Europe?