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Yosua Arya

'Not a football country!' - Olivier Giroud slams MLS after abrupt LAFC exit

O. Giroud
Los Angeles FC
Major League Soccer
Lille
Ligue 1

Olivier Giroud has opened up on his brief stint in Major League Soccer, admitting the lack of football culture in the United States forced his swift return to Europe. The veteran striker revealed he desperately missed the intense atmosphere of European stadiums during his time with Los Angeles FC.

  • Short American adventure ends

    Giroud has reflected on his brief spell with LAFC, admitting the move failed to meet his sporting expectations. The veteran striker spent a short period in Major League Soccer between 2024 and 2025 before securing a return to French football with Lille.

    While the World Cup winner enjoyed the lifestyle across the Atlantic, the reality of the footballing landscape left him underwhelmed. He ultimately decided to cut his American journey short to seek a more traditional environment. Now aged 40, the forward is back in Ligue 1 and continuing to prove his worth on the pitch for his new club. The decision to leave California was driven purely by his desire for a more intense sporting challenge.

  • Chelsea FC v Los Angeles Football Club: Group D - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    Missing the European fervour

    Speaking to Ligue 1+, Giroud did not hold back when discussing the realities of playing in North America. The experienced attacker highlighted a stark contrast between the matchday experiences he was accustomed to and what he found in Los Angeles.

    "On the football front, it wasn't really for me," the Frenchman admitted. "I missed this passion, this fervour, these boiling stadiums of Europe and the competition."

  • A harsh American verdict

    The most striking takeaway from his reflection was a blunt evaluation of the broader sporting culture in his former home. Despite the continuous growth of the game stateside, the Lille frontman felt a distinct lack of genuine football heritage during his tenure.

    "For me, the United States is not a football country," Giroud stated simply.

    Although his stint in the United States was very brief, he successfully led LAFC to the US Open Cup title. During his time with the MLS club, the forward recorded five goals and three assists in 38 appearances.

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    Back among the goals

    Having closed the chapter on his American adventure, Giroud is fully focussed on his current responsibilities with Lille. The legendary striker has already integrated into the squad and made his presence felt in the French top flight.

    He has registered one goal in five Ligue 1 appearances so far this season. The 40-year-old remains a valuable asset for his side as they navigate the current domestic campaign.

    Looking ahead, Giroud will aim to build on this solid start and help Lille achieve their seasonal targets. Surrounded once again by the intense European football culture he craved, the veteran is exactly where he wants to be.

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Lille
LIL
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Le Havre
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Major League Soccer
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Los Angeles FC
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