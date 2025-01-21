Lille's Jonathan David is one of the best strikers in Europe and a free agent this summer - so why on earth is no one talking about him?!

The Canada international is enjoying another fine season at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, but still isn't getting the attention he deserves

Jonathan David has been one of the most consistent strikers in Europe's top five leagues for a while now. Since joining Lille from Gent for €30 million (£27m/$35m) in August 2020, the Canadian has netted 101 goals in 213 appearances, and laid on another 25 for good measure.

This season alone, David has 24 goal contributions to his name from 30 games across all competitions, with his stellar performances helping Lille to punch above their weight in the Champions League and push for their first top-three finish in Ligue 1 since their historic title success in 2020-21. David looks like a real superstar and, as such, you may naturally assume that he's on the radar of all the elite clubs on the continent.

That is not the case, though. Most casual fans, in fact, are probably still unaware of David's existence. That is made all the more bizarre by the fact he is now in the final six months of his contract at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, and will almost certainly be available on a free transfer in the summer window.

It is very rare for a 25-year-old boasting the talent and track record of David to be overlooked like this. He should have a queue of suitors lining up for his signature already, but has yet to break out of the tabloid gossip lists. There is a shortage of top centre-forwards in the modern game, so why on earth is no one talking about David?! GOAL attempts to answer that question below...