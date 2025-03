This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Liga MX side Tigres will reportedly have a new stadium with a capacity of 55,000 Tigres Liga MX Report indicates government set to approve the project and construction of the new stadium, which is expected to begin this year The construction is expected to begin in 2025

It will surpass the BBVA Stadium (53,500) of Rayados in capacity

New stadium will be built at the same location as the current one