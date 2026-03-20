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Francesco Guerrieri

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Liberali: "At Milan, it was like being at a playground; I’ll always be grateful to Fonseca. Catanzaro? I had to settle in at first"

The attacking midfielder, who came through the Rossoneri ranks, opens up in an interview with Goal: "I've had some incredible experiences with Camarda; Aquilani gives me the perfect timing"

It was only a matter of time. Now, Mattia Liberali is coming into his own. A 2007-born attacking midfielder, he came through the Milan youth system before being sold permanently to Catanzaro in the summer (at no cost, with 50% of any future resale reserved for the Rossoneri); after a few months out of the spotlight, Aquilani is now giving him more regular playing time, and the youngster is repaying him with quality performances. In an interview with Goal, Liberali spoke about his experience in Serie B: “It’s going very well for me. I had a good feeling straight away; like everyone else at the start, I had to adapt, partly because moving from the Primavera to the first team is a big step. But manager Aquilani, director Polito and the whole environment have given me the right amount of time; now I think and hope to carry on like this.”


  • CAMARDA, FONSECA AND OTHERS

    During the interview, Liberali also spoke about his relationship with Camarda, the tour with the first team and his rapport with Fonseca: "Camarda and I speak often; we’ve shared some incredible experiences together. When I went with the first team, I found it hard to believe; being at Milanello felt like a dream: I felt like a child in a playground. I’ll never stop thanking Fonseca; he gave me freedom and peace of mind, and those aren’t things you can take for granted. One player who helped me a lot was Florenzi; he took me under his wing.”


    READ THE FULL INTERVIEW ON GOAL.COM


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