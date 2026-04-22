Liam Rosenior SACKED! Blues axe head coach amid dire run of form as Brighton defeat proves to be final straw

Rosenior has paid the ultimate price for a terrible run of results that has seen Chelsea go into free fall down the standings. The thumping by Brighton has left them in seventh, seven points off the Champions League places and with their chances of qualifying for any form of European football under serious threat.

The passive nature of the performance on the south coast was particularly alarming, with Rosenior taking aim at his players after the game as he labelled the display "unacceptable" and "indefensible" during his post-match media duties.