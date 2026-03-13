Getty Images Sport
Liam Rosenior hails Reece James as 'best in the world' as Chelsea captain pens new long-term contract
From academy prospect to potential icon
Head coach Rosenior expressed his delight at the news in a press conference alongside James ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Newcastle on Saturday. Having first joined the Blues' academy as a six-year-old, James progressed through the ranks to become a true figurehead. He has now made more than 200 appearances, won five major trophies - including the 2021 Champions League and two Club World Cups - and has captained the side on more than 50 occasions.
- AFP
Rosenior’s glowing appraisal
Speaking at the pre-match gathering, Rosenior was full of praise for his skipper. "I can’t stop smiling because we’ve secured the best player in world football in his position," he said. "He’s had many opportunities to leave this magnificent club, and the good thing is he’s come through from a very young age and has belief and confidence in what we’re doing here. We’ve had many conversations about it. For him to sign a deal and put his faith in us is a massive step."
What makes James world-class?
When pressed on his bold claim, the Chelsea boss suggested that the full-back's performances speak for themselves. Rosenior laughed, responding: "Do I have to explain that when you’ve seen him play?" He elaborated on the attributes that set the captain apart: "He’s top... He can play many different positions, technically, he can score goals, he defends, his athleticism, has tactical understanding."
- Getty Images Sport
A leader for the future
Beyond technical gifts, Rosenior highlighted James's character as his most impressive trait. "The thing that impresses me most is his humility and him as a person. You realise why he has had the career he’s had... As long as I’m here, he will be my leader," the manager maintained. Reflecting on their working relationship, Rosenior added: "It’s been a really good two-and-a-half months with him. He is going to go on to have, hopefully, a really successful career at this club."
Advertisement