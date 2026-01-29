Liam Rosenior praised by Chelsea legend for 'fantastic' start as Blues boss following crucial win over Napoli

Speaking on TNT Sports following Chelsea's thrilling 3-2 victory at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Cole offered a glowing endorsement of the work being done by Rosenior. The former Hull City and Strasbourg manager stepped into the hot seat following the departure of Enzo Maresca and has wasted little time in steadying the ship in west London.

While Rosenior’s appointment was met with some scrutiny given his relative lack of experience at the elite level compared to his predecessors, Cole insists the evidence on the pitch silences any critics.

"It’s been fantastic, superb," Cole said. "A lot of people talk about what he’s been saying but you need to look at the team. They’ve won five out of six games now and gone to Napoli and won. You can’t really knock that."

The victory in Naples was particularly significant, ensuring Chelsea finished in the top eight of the Champions League league phase to secure automatic qualification for the last 16, bypassing the perilous play-off round.