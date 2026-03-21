Liam Rosenior admits Everton defeat 'the most disappointing so far' as Chelsea boss takes aim at players for 'gifting goals' to Toffees

Rosenior shared his thoughts on the defeat after the game. He told reporters: "The most disappointing evening so far. In terms of the things we spoke about, not gifting goals away, getting control of the game - it wasn't there. For me, we arrived in the final third a lot. We had an edgy start and then managed to gain control of the game but we weren't clinical enough. Out of nowhere, they score - and that's not the first time that has happened. We came out in the second half, had control of the game and made a mistake and we were 2-0 down.

"For me, it's not a lack of effort or belief in the team. When you're on a run of defeats we're on, those things get levelled at you but I don't think that's the problem at the moment.

"I think through the season, if you look at the stats before me. I don't want to make excuses - that was not good enough, the last week hasn't been good enough. Why the international break has come at a good time for us, some of the players maybe can have a reset, have a different environment and then come back.