AFP
Liam Rosenior frustrated as 'the small things' cost Chelsea in Man Utd defeat
Rosenior rues clinical United edge
Rosenior was left to reflect on a familiar story at Stamford Bridge as his side dominated possession and territory but failed to find the back of the net. Despite hitting the woodwork multiple times and restricting the visitors to minimal opportunities, the Blues were undone by one clinical moment from Michael Carrick's side.
Speaking to Match of the Day after the final whistle, Rosenior expressed his disbelief at the result following a performance where his team registered 21 shots to United's four. "It is so difficult. Today they had one shot on target while we were down to 10 men. We had wave after wave of attack and hit the woodwork I think four times. I don't want my team to feel things are against us. We have to keep fighting," the Chelsea boss said.
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Small errors prove costly
The decisive goal came when Bruno Fernandes turned provider for Matheus Cunha, who made no mistake from close range. For Rosenior, the defensive lapse that allowed the Brazilian space in the box was symptomatic of a wider trend that has seen Chelsea's European ambitions stutter in recent weeks.
"We have to defend that moment better. We don't and we get punished. At the moment any small mistake we are making and the ball ends up in the back of our net and that has to change. It is about results and we haven't got a result today we should have. The small things add up but we have to keep working hard," Rosenior added. The loss marks a historic low for the club, who have not seen four consecutive home league defeats since 1998.
Pressure mounting at the Bridge
Despite the growing noise from the stands following another scoreless afternoon, Rosenior remains adamant that he can steer the ship back on course. The gap to the top five remains mathematically surmountable, though Chelsea's recent form suggests a significant uphill battle lies ahead for the rookie manager and his squad.
When asked if he felt under personal pressure, Rosenior was defiant: "No. I put myself under the most pressure. We just have to keep working with the staff and the players to turn things around." Regarding their chances of finishing in the top five, he simply replied: "Of course."
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Chelsea’s top-four hopes fade after fourth straight loss
Chelsea have now suffered four consecutive Premier League defeats against Manchester United, Manchester City, Everton and Newcastle. The road ahead remains challenging, with a tough away fixture at Brighton followed by an FA Cup semi-final clash against Leeds United. Before the season concludes, the Blues must also navigate a difficult trip to Liverpool and a home game against a Tottenham side fighting for survival. Today’s defeat significantly damages Chelsea's hopes of securing Champions League qualification for next season.