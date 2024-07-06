VIDEO: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are England's biggest fans as they watch Saka and Co's thrilling shootout win on stage in front of packed Silverstone crowd
British Formula One stars Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were seen cheering for England during their Euro 2024 clash against Switzerland.
- Hamilton and Russell celebrate England's win
- England beat Switzerland in shootout
- Three Lions to face Netherlands in semi-final