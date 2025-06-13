Leroy Sane Bayern Munich Arsenal 2025Getty Images Sport
Chirayu Parmar

Leroy Sane’s isn’t done with Bayern Munich yet! Max Eberl explains ‘strange situation’ as Galatasaray-bound winger will join Bundesliga champions' Club World Cup campaign - but only for the group stage

L. SaneBayern MunichGalatasarayFIFA Club World CupBundesliga

Leroy Sane is set for a surprise final run with Bayern Munich at the Club World Cup even after sealing a move to Galatasaray.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sane to still play for Bayern at Club World Cup
  • German winger signs for Galatasaray
  • Kompany pushed to keep him for tournament
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match