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Leny Yoro reveals Man Utd crisis talks and shrugs off pressure ahead of crunch Atletico Madrid clash
Internal discussions and squad unity
The atmosphere surrounding Old Trafford is increasingly tense as Man Utd prepare for a pivotal European encounter in Spain. Following a frustrating late draw against a 10-man Tottenham Hotspur side over the weekend, the club has officially recorded its worst start to a season since 1986. Yoro has played down concerns regarding the club's inconsistent start to the season, insisting that the squad possesses the mental strength to recover.
"I have faith in the team and in us. I'm confident that in the upcoming matches we will improve and continue to move forward. I'm not particularly worried about this situation. All teams can go through difficulties at the start of a season. We are prepared to face them and keep working," Yoro said, as quoted by Marca.
Yoro revealed that the squad has taken full accountability for addressing their struggles, holding private, honest discussions behind closed doors to work through their current difficulties. "I think it's really important for a team. Sometimes you have to tell it like it is. And we have. We will continue to do so. We have to face reality and improve," he added.
- AFP
Adapting to a new defensive role
A notable tactical shift in recent weeks has seen Yoro deployed in an unfamiliar right-back role rather than his traditional central position. While some young players might struggle with such a transition under intense pressure, the 20-year-old has embraced the challenge of helping the team in any way possible, showing a level of maturity that has impressed the coaching staff.
"It's a position I can play. If I have to play there, I'm ready. I also like playing there. Of course, it has different aspects, but you have to adapt. I think you always have to be prepared. Whatever position on the field, I'm ready to play," Yoro stated.
Mentorship from veteran teammates
Yoro also took the time to praise the influence of senior defenders Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez. Despite the competition for places in the starting eleven, the Frenchman revealed that the veteran duo has been instrumental in helping him adjust to the demands of playing for one of the world's biggest clubs. He credited their guidance for his rapid integration into the Manchester United culture over his first few months at the club.
"They help me improve a lot every day, especially in training. I talk to them a lot and they help me grow. This is my third season here and I felt like a Manchester United player from day one. I'm very happy with how this season has started, but I know I can still improve. They also help me a lot in this process," Yoro explained.
- Getty Images Sport
Facing the Atletico Madrid challenge
Looking ahead to the crucial European encounter against Atletico, Yoro appeared unfazed by the hostile atmosphere expected in the Spanish capital. Diego Simeone’s side is notorious for their aggressive style and passionate home support, but the United youngster insists his preparation remains unchanged regardless of the opponent's stature or the importance of the fixture.
"Of course there's pressure, but it's not something that particularly affects me. I'm going to prepare for it exactly the same as any other match," Yoro concluded.
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