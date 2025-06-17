Leny Yoro salary: How much does Manchester United star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Leny Yoro's salary at Manchester United

French youngster Leny Yoro signed for Premier League side Manchester United ahead of the 2024-25 season. Moving from French club Lille, Yoro became the most expensive signing aged 18 years or younger, brought in to strengthen United's defense.

However, just a few days into pre-season, Yoro broke his foot and was sidelined for a considerable period, missing the first half of the season. He finally made his debut for United in December. Although still adapting to life in England, Yoro has impressed fans at Old Trafford.

Yoro's current contract with Manchester United runs until 2029, with the Frenchman earning a substantial salary considering his young age.

Exactly how much does he earn, though?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross