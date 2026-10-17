'My parents weren't so convinced' - Lennart Karl lifts lid on defying family to seal Bayern Munich move at 14

Leaving home to move into the academy boarding school was initially met with strong hesitation from his family, even though the young forward had several alternative proposals on the table at the time.

Recalling how he stood firm on his decision and settled into life away from home, Karl said in an interview with DAZN: "My parents weren't so convinced, especially my mother. But from the very beginning, I said I wanted to go there. When I first saw the campus, I just told myself, I want to go there.

"I'm going to do it, I'm going to see this through. My parents weren't exactly on my side. I had a few other offers, but I said I'm going to do it. I went into boarding school. I was a bit homesick for the first two weeks. I was wondering how it was all going to work out. But then I got to know the boys at the boarding school, and then things went pretty quickly. It was a really, really cool time there."