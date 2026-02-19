Leicester appeal six-point deduction as Premier League push for harsher sanctions

The financial storm surrounding Leicester has entered an intense new chapter as the club officially launched an appeal against the six-point deduction recently imposed for breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). The Foxes, currently fighting for survival in the Championship, saw their season thrown into turmoil earlier this month when an independent commission handed down the sanction.

The penalty and a six-game winless run in the second tier have seen the 2016 Premier League champions plummet to 22nd in the table and two points from escaping the relegation zone. However, the legal battle is far from a one-sided affair, as the Premier League has countered with its own appeal, seeking even more robust punishment following the commission’s initial findings.

The situation has created a complex legal standoff between the King Power Stadium outfit and the English top flight. While Leicester are fighting to have their points reinstated to aid their survival bid, the Premier League has expressed dissatisfaction with the commission's decision not to sanction the club for the late submission of their annual accounts.