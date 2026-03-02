'I was left to fend for myself' - Ex-Newcastle & Netherlands star opens up on cocaine addiction battle after career ended with knee injury

Janmaat enjoyed a 15-year senior career that took him from the Eredivisie to the Premier League, featuring for the likes of Feyenoord, Newcastle and Watford. He was also a key figure for Netherlands at the 2014 World Cup, making five appearances as they won a third-place play-off against Brazil. However, his struggles at the end of his career have encouraged him to open up on the darker days, revealing his struggles with addiction.

"I have three children who also hear and read things. I cannot and do not want to mention all the details, but my cocaine addiction has caused a lot of misery," Janmaat shared in a talk at the Pathe Tuschinski in Amsterdam, reflecting on a struggle that remained hidden from the public eye until late 2023. The 34-cap Netherlands international saw his life spiral out of control in Scheveningen, leading to a stint in a South African rehabilitation clinic. The downfall began when a persistent knee issue was exacerbated by a medical mishap, effectively ending his career against his will. "I wanted to so much, but a knee injury threw a spanner in the works. That knee was huge. After an injection, it went wrong: the joint became infected due to the wrong needle. My career was over. I couldn't handle that," he explained.