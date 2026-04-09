AFP
Leeds United forward 'very interested' in transfer to La Liga as Daniel Farke's side green-light exit
Mateo Joseph eyes permanent Spain switch
The 22-year-old, who has spent the current campaign back in his homeland with Mallorca, has impressed during his time away from Elland Road, tallying two goals and three assists in the Spanish top flight. While the initial loan agreement did not include a specific option for Mallorca to make the deal permanent, Leeds are now ready to facilitate a sale, according to Football Insider. The Spain youth international has made it clear that he sees his future in Iberia, and the Yorkshire club are unlikely to stand in his way as they look to streamline Farke's first-team options.
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Farke moves on from striker after summer friction
The decision to green-light Joseph's departure marks a shift in stance from the Elland Road hierarchy. Last summer, the forward was determined to force an exit and even took the drastic step of refusing to travel with the squad for their pre-season tour of Germany. While Leeds eventually agreed to a loan, they had previously been reluctant to lose him on a permanent basis. However, Joseph is no longer considered a part of the long-term project under Farke. With his contract running until 2028, Leeds are in a strong position to demand a respectable fee, but both parties are now aligned on seeking a fresh start. Indeed, interest in the forward remains high following his steady performances in Spain this term.
Premier League survival key to transfer strategy
Leeds are prioritising squad depth and top-tier quality as they aim to establish themselves as Premier League mainstays. While Joseph's exit seems certain, the club faces a much bigger battle to retain key defensive personnel. Football Insider report the Whites are doing everything possible to keep Pascal Struijk, who has attracted interest from Tottenham and Newcastle. Despite the looming transfer window, the club's immediate focus remains on finishing the season strongly. It has been a historic campaign for the Elland Road club, who recently secured their spot in the FA Cup semi-finals with a dramatic penalty shootout win against West Ham United. Keeping their best talent will likely depend on maintaining their top-flight status.
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Squad overhaul expected at Elland Road
With Joseph expected to lead the departures, Leeds are already casting their eyes toward potential summer reinforcements. The club's ambition to climb the table means several fringe players could be moved on to make room for higher-profile arrivals. Joseph's desire for a permanent La Liga home fits perfectly into Leeds' plan to generate funds for their own recruitment drive. The striker had previously drawn interest from the likes of Real Betis and even Wrexham, but a return to the Spanish top tier appears to be his priority. As the season nears its conclusion, Leeds fans can expect a busy window as the club looks to take the next step in their evolution under Farke.