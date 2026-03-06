Leeds United release statement urging fans to respect pause in play for Ramadan during Norwich FA Cup tie after boo controversy that marred Man City clash

Attempting to explain why the boos occurred, Leeds stated: "This was the first time a game at Elland Road has ever been paused to allow players observing Ramadan to break their fast. In hindsight, we should have been more proactive with our communications in advance of the Manchester City fixture to explain to supporters that this was going to happen, there was a clear lack of awareness by some attending the fixture.

"Whilst we displayed a message on our big screen at Elland Road to explain why the game had been paused, this was not visible for approximately 25 per cent of the stadium, including the South Stand.

"In our preceding fixture with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in November 2025 the game was controversially stopped in the second half for a 'tactical timeout' during an injury break and with the squads congregating on the touchline supporters may have thought this was happening again (a similar incident to this also happened last Tuesday against Sunderland AFC leading to booing).

"At the time of the stoppage, given the intensity at the start of the match, a number of players were confused why the game had been paused, which can be seen clearly on broadcast footage and may have also led to confusion for supporters."