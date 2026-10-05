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Why Leeds were right to take Dominic Calvert-Lewin transfer ‘risk’ - with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink telling the Whites when they will be able to start dreaming about Europe
How Calvert-Lewin earned England recall
Calvert-Lewin has been drafted back into the Three Lions’ fold after opening the 2026-27 campaign with four goals through seven Premier League and Carabao Cup appearances. He plundered 15 efforts across all competitions last season.
That was his best return since 2020-21, when international recognition first came his way. After breaking into the England squad and scoring four goals in 11 games, a five-year absence from that set-up was then endured. A recall was earned in March 2026, but no place was secured in World Cup plans.
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Leeds opted against signing another striker
Thomas Tuchel has turned to DCL once more, with his performances at club level proving impossible to ignore. Leeds snapped the 29-year-old up as a free agent and returned him to his Yorkshire roots after seeing a nine-year spell on Merseyside brought to a close.
Inevitable questions were asked of Calvert-Lewin’s ability to stay fit, given his injury record at Everton, but he has been a model of consistency under Daniel Farke. So much trust is being placed in him that no money was spent on another goal-getter during the last transfer window.
Some have questioned the thinking there, with Leeds gambling on their No.9 steering clear of the treatment table, but Hasselbaink can understand why the Whites are prepared to be patient.
The former Leeds striker, who was speaking courtesy of MrQ, told GOAL when asked about the decision not to bring another forward into Elland Road: “It is a risk. But what they have done well is the availability of Calvert-Lewin.
“The other thing is there has to be one available that you fancy. And if there is nobody that you really fancy, it's better not to go and get one and wait until you have got the right one. So you can see it from both sides.”
Can Farke guide Leeds into Europe?
Leeds’ transfer business in recent windows has earned plenty of praise, with value for money being found when exploring avenues that domestic rivals seemingly ignored. Energy and passion aplenty has been drafted into Farke’s squad, alongside no little ability.
Survival was secured with room to spare last term, while the Whites are now sat fifth in the Premier League table with nine points on the board from five unbeaten fixtures. There has been talk of continental football returning to West Yorkshire.
Asked about chasing that dream, Hasselbaink - who scored 42 goals for Leeds across his two seasons with the club - added: “They have done very well in recruitment. Really good. They look stronger than last year. They're improving.
“It's too early to talk about UEFA spots. I think they have to just keep on going. And 10 games before the end, that is where you look where you are. In the meantime, they need to stay far, far away from the bottom three.
“What they are doing, that was a little bit different last year in the beginning, they are looking like a proper Premier League club team. So they are building, keep on building. And who knows? You never know.”
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Leeds fixtures 2026-27: Trip to Arsenal next up
Leeds face the biggest test of their 2026-27 campaign so far when resuming Premier League action on Saturday away at reigning champions Arsenal. They will hope to see all of their international stars returned to Elland Road in full working order.
That includes Calvert-Lewin, who will - after seeing just eight minutes of Nations League action for England so far - be hoping to figure prominently for the Three Lions in their home date with Czechia at Wembley on Tuesday.
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