Leandro Trossard set for Arsenal exit as €20m deal struck agreed

According to The Athletic, the Turkish giants have made a significant breakthrough in negotiations with Arsenal, reaching a fee of €20 million for the 31-year-old forward. The structured deal includes a guaranteed €18m upfront with a further €2m in performance-related add-ons. While the clubs have found common ground, the transfer is not yet fully completed as final details regarding personal terms and wages, expected to be in the region of €9m, continue to be hammered out.

Trossard’s current contract situation has forced Arsenal’s hand to some extent. Despite signing a fresh agreement in August 2025 that provided a significant pay rise to reflect his importance to the squad, the deal did not extend his commitment beyond the summer of 2027. With only one year remaining on his contract, the Gunners appear to have decided that cashing in now represents the best value for a player entering his thirties.