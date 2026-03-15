70' – Athekame tries to shoot, Taylor makes contact with the Milan defender’s instep with his studs, but the referee and VAR rule there is nothing to give. Luca Marelli commented on the decision on DAZN: “Taylor makes contact with the tip of his foot, then Athekame shoots and Taylor catches him with his studs on the instep. Evidently, in the VAR room, they didn’t deem it a clear and obvious error.”

75' - A scramble in the penalty area, Athekame finds the ball at his feet and, after a brief dribble, scores a superb goal with an acrobatic half-volley. Guida doesn’t hesitate for a moment and rules it out. Once again, Luca Marelli agrees with the decision: “Correct. Athekame scores and, immediately beforehand, touches the ball with his hand; the goal must be disallowed because he touches it with his right wrist. The immediacy of the handball is the reason.”