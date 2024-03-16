Immobile Bayern LazioGetty
Lazio president hits out at Ciro Immobile for 'making a fuss' after being attacked in front of his family in Rome

Lazio president, Claudio Lotito, has stirred controversy with his bizarre response to the alleged attack on Ciro Immobile by his own fans.

  • Sarri left Lazio after a dismal run of form
  • Fans believe Immobile played a role in his departure
  • The striker was attacked by disgruntled fans

