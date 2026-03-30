Lazio, keep an eye on the finances: documents are due to be submitted tomorrow to determine whether the transfer window will be given the green light this summer

Lazio are well aware of the risks involved in exceeding the limits. Last summer, in fact, the Rome-based club, having failed to meet all three of the parameters required at the time, saw its transfer window completely frozen, with no possibility of signing players even in the event of sales. It was not even possible to renew contracts last August. A situation that inevitably affected technical planning, as well as subsequent financial planning, including the January transfer window. However, the regulations also provide for the possibility that the transfer market, whilst not blocked, may remain at ‘zero balance’. This is a less severe measure, but one which nevertheless means it is impossible to register new players without first having received the necessary funds from sales. This procedure remains in place until the club returns within the limits, with further restrictions in the event of repeated breaches.