Will Lawrence Shankland get 20 goals a season for Rangers? Old Firm giants receive striker warning as Kenny Miller backs ‘Scotland’s best’ to be a ‘strong signing’

Quizzed on whether Shankland will prove to be a shrewd addition for Rangers - as he reunites with Derek McInnes, his manager at Hearts - former Ibrox frontman Miller, speaking in association with BetGoodwin, told GOAL: “I think he'll be a strong signing. He's another player I've watched a lot over the last six or seven seasons. Going back to my last year as a player, I was playing in the same league as him for Partick Thistle - he was at Dundee United. I watched a lot of his games at that point.

“He's another one whose game has really developed. I would say Lawrence, back then, was all about the goals. His goal scoring up until that moment with Ayr, Dundee United, was incredible. That's not really slowed down at all, but his game's completely developed.

“I think he's Scotland's best all-round striker. His hold up play, he's a really, really clever striker, he's strong. He's not a big striker, he's probably 5'10", 5'11", but he's got good body strength. He's also got the calmness in his game where you're fighting with centre-backs and you're trying to hold the ball or get free-kicks for your team to get them up the field, which is imperative in these games.

“He's still got that presence of mind where he's got the calmness where he can bring it down or he can link with the team-mates and the support that's around him. It's not affected that main thing and the toughest thing to do in the game, which is the goal scoring. He has developed into a really, really good striker over the last six or seven seasons. It's no surprise to see him on this stage.”



