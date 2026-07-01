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Will Lawrence Shankland get 20 goals a season for Rangers? Old Firm giants receive striker warning as Kenny Miller backs ‘Scotland’s best’ to be a ‘strong signing’
Shankland living the dream after title agony with Hearts
Glasgow native Shankland, who grew up as a Rangers supporter, has returned to his roots on a two-year contract - which includes a 12-month extension option - after severing ties with Hearts.
He came agonisingly close to savouring Scottish Premiership title glory in Edinburgh last season, only to see final day heartache endured against Celtic. A fresh start and new challenge is being embraced by a man that also represented his country at the 2026 World Cup.
Shankland has been a regular source of end product down the years - from Queens Park to Ayr and Dundee United - but is now preparing to strut his stuff on the grandest of domestic and continental stages.
Boasting emotional ties to any given employer can go one of two ways, but personal passion should be considered a positive - as 100 per cent commitment to the collective cause is guaranteed.
Will Shankland be a shrewd signing for Rangers?
Quizzed on whether Shankland will prove to be a shrewd addition for Rangers - as he reunites with Derek McInnes, his manager at Hearts - former Ibrox frontman Miller, speaking in association with BetGoodwin, told GOAL: “I think he'll be a strong signing. He's another player I've watched a lot over the last six or seven seasons. Going back to my last year as a player, I was playing in the same league as him for Partick Thistle - he was at Dundee United. I watched a lot of his games at that point.
“He's another one whose game has really developed. I would say Lawrence, back then, was all about the goals. His goal scoring up until that moment with Ayr, Dundee United, was incredible. That's not really slowed down at all, but his game's completely developed.
“I think he's Scotland's best all-round striker. His hold up play, he's a really, really clever striker, he's strong. He's not a big striker, he's probably 5'10", 5'11", but he's got good body strength. He's also got the calmness in his game where you're fighting with centre-backs and you're trying to hold the ball or get free-kicks for your team to get them up the field, which is imperative in these games.
“He's still got that presence of mind where he's got the calmness where he can bring it down or he can link with the team-mates and the support that's around him. It's not affected that main thing and the toughest thing to do in the game, which is the goal scoring. He has developed into a really, really good striker over the last six or seven seasons. It's no surprise to see him on this stage.”
Challenges that Shankland will face as an Old Firm star
Miller went on to say of Shankland getting the opportunity to live out his boyhood dream: “At Rangers, he's got his move. It's maybe a move that could have happened a couple of seasons ago and it has been talked about in the last two years pretty much every time the transfer window comes around.
“It looks like Rangers have got the man or have decided he is the man to bring in. It's one of these things where you're bringing in a proven goalscorer from within the league. Lawrence has done it at every level with every club.
“I know first-hand, it's not as easy as saying you're scoring for Hibs or you're scoring for Hearts or you're scoring for Aberdeen, just bring them across to Rangers and they'll score at the same rate.
“It's different. You have to understand that teams are fighting harder against you, they're defending more against you, maybe spaces are not as much. Lawrence is a very, very clever player.
“The important thing for Rangers is you're bringing Lawrence Shankland in, you expect he's got 20, 25 goals every season, you still need players about him to give him the opportunities to get those goals. I think it's another big summer of recruitment at Ibrox. It will be ongoing at the moment.”
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Rangers fixtures: When the 2026-27 campaign gets underway
Shankland will be eager to get going at Rangers after forming part of the Scotland squad that suffered group stage elimination disappointment at the World Cup finals in North America. The best way to shake that frustration from the system will be to hit the ground running at club level.
He does not have long to wait before opening that new chapter, with the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership campaign set to get underway on July 31 when the Gers travel to Dundee United.