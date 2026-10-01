'Hopefully we won't cry too much' - Lautaro Martinez braces for emotional night ahead of Lionel Messi's Argentina farewell clash with Benin

Following the triumph in Cordoba, Lautaro used his post-match media duties to reflect on the national team's transition and Messi's impending send-off at the Estadio Monumental.

Speaking to television network Telefe, he reflected on the pride of representing his country once again: "It is always a wonderful feeling putting on this shirt. It's a new cycle, we go again today, and the experience of those of us who have already played in World Cups will help."

On reuniting with the squad after finishing as runners-up on the global stage, the 29-year-old added: "We reunited after the World Cup and the energy remains exactly the same."

Looking ahead to Messi's final appearance against Benin on October 6, he admitted an emotional evening awaits: "Tuesday's match will certainly be full of emotion, very special and important. Hopefully we won't cry too much."