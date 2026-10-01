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Argentina v Bolivia - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

'The energy is still the same!' – Lautaro Martinez speaks out after firing Argentina to 4-0 win

Argentina
L. Martinez
Argentina vs Bolivia
Bolivia
Friendlies

Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez expressed delight after scoring the opening goal in his country's 4-0 friendly victory over Bolivia. Speaking after the match in Cordoba, the Inter Milan forward insisted that the squad's hunger remains unchanged.

  • Martinez breaks deadlock as Argentina dominate Bolivia

    Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez set the tone for a commanding 4-0 international friendly win against Bolivia at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba. Receiving a precise pass from Alexis Mac Allister in the 15th minute, the 29-year-old striker placed his shot into the far corner to open the scoring.

    Further strikes from Nico Paz, Cristian Romero, and Jose Lopez wrapped up a comfortable victory for Lionel Scaloni's side.

    The match represented the first of three friendlies scheduled for Argentina during their home international series.

  • Argentina v Bolivia - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Striker hails unchanged hunger and squad energy

    Speaking to media following the final whistle, Martinez expressed immense pride at wearing the national team jersey once again. The Inter Milan attacker emphasized that despite achieving past international success, the group's collective intensity and hunger remain completely intact.

    Martinez highlighted that maintaining high standards helps new squad members adapt smoothly.

    "It's always a great feeling to put on this jersey," Martinez stated. "It's a new process, it's time again today, and the experience of those of us who have already played in World Cups will help. We met up again and the energy is still the same."

  • Senior forward points to emotional upcoming fixtures

    Reflecting on the integration of emerging young talents like Nico Paz and Leonel Flores, Martinez noted that established leaders hold a duty to guide the next generation. He acknowledged that upcoming matches in the home window will carry emotional significance for the squad and supporters alike.

    Martinez commended head coach Lionel Scaloni for maintaining competitive standards across the roster.

    The forward looks forward to maintaining his goalscoring form.

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  • Argentina v Bolivia - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Argentina turn attention to Burkina Faso test

    Martinez and his team-mates complete their post-match recovery in Cordoba before preparing for Thursday's friendly against Burkina Faso. Scaloni's side seek to secure another positive result before concluding their series against Benin.

    Bolivia regroup to prepare for their next international matches.

    Martinez aims to retain his starting place in attack.

Friendlies
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Argentina
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Burkina Faso crest
Burkina Faso
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Friendlies
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