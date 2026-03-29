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'I'm claiming both!' - Lauren James wants to be awarded two Chelsea goals amid confusion in Aston Villa thriller
Frantic first half and a disputed strike
Chelsea have secured three crucial points after a chaotic clash against Aston Villa. The visitors took an early lead through Chasity Grant before Samantha Kerr equalised. The turning point arrived in the 23rd minute when James delivered a dangerous ball that Naomi Girma supposedly deflected into the net. However, the attacker believes her cross evaded everyone to find the net directly. Four minutes later, James left no room for doubt, firing home her official strike to make it 3-1. Kirsty Hanson then struck twice for Villa to level the score at 3-3 before the break. Following a tense second half, Sjoeke Nusken fired in a dramatic late winner with eight minutes remaining to seal a 4-3 triumph for the hosts.
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James demands double credit
Speaking following the final whistle, James made it entirely clear that she wants the official records changed to reflect a brace. "I'm claiming both [goals]. I'm really happy to be getting more goals and helping the team," she stated.
The attacker remained focused on the collective achievement of the squad, praising Sjoeke Nusken for the late Matchweek 19 winner. She added: "Overall we are just happy that we won in the end. It is a tough block at the moment, a lot of games, they are coming thick and fast and we already have another one on Wednesday. The team dug deep and Sio [Nusken] grabbed the winner, so happy days. That was the aim today after the results yesterday, just to try to control what we can control, play our best and win the game."
Statistical brilliance fuels the Blues
Beyond the goalscoring debate, James produced an attacking masterclass before being replaced by 19-year-old midfielder Lexi Potter in the 90th minute. Operating as the creative hub, she registered 96 touches and completed 56 of her 63 passes, boasting an impressive 89 per cent pass accuracy. Her influence was undeniable, providing six key passes and officially recording one assist for the contested Girma goal. With six total shots and two successful dribbles across her 89 minutes on the pitch, the England star was a constant menace, rightfully earning the player of the match award for her dynamic display.
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The state of play at the WSL summit
Following this dramatic victory, Chelsea have successfully reclaimed second place in the table with 40 points. The Blues trail leaders Manchester City by nine points with only three games left to play and an inferior goal difference, with their primary focus now on securing Champions League football for next season.