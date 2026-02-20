Lauren James set for leading role as Chelsea chase silverware despite failed defence of WSL crown

Chelsea were not at their best in a 2-0 win over Liverpool, who have been revitalised by a strong January transfer window. While Sonia Bompastor's defence struggled with the Reds' pressing at times, the attack lacked cohesion, unable to find ways to expose a well-organised opponent. Had Liverpool found a way to take the lead, one they thought they had after just four minutes only for Alice Bergstrom's strike to be ruled out for a handball, few would've said it wasn't deserved.

This was all until James, playing her first 90 minutes of the 2025-26 season, took over. With five minutes left of the first half, it was the England international who fizzed in a teasing cross for Sjoeke Nusken to coolly convert and give Chelsea the lead. Then, just past the hour, James drifted inside from the left wing, assessed her options on the edge of the box and drilled a powerful shot beyond Jennifer Falk in the away goal to double the Blues' advantage.

After clinching an unprecedented unbeaten domestic treble last year, not much has gone to plan for Bompastor in her second season in charge in west London. But with Chelsea still in three competitions, there remains a real chance of a successful campaign, especially when James is showing signs of being back to her best.