Laura Woods is back! Date set for presenter to make TV return after collapsing during Lionesses coverage

Good wishes were quick to flood in after Woods collapsed on live television and was caught by co-presenters Ian Wright and Anita Asante. ITV promptly cut to an advertising break, with Katie Shanahan taking over hosting duties and telling viewers: "As you may all be aware, Laura Woods fell ill at the start of the programme. We want to reassure you that she's doing OK. We all send her our love."

Woods subsequently offered an update of her own on social media, allaying fears over her health. She posted on Instagram: "Gosh that was a bit weird. Sorry to worry everyone, I'm OK, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said its probably a virus, just need a bit of rest and hydration. I'm really embarrassed that happened on TV, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. And to Wright and Neets for catching me and sorry again x."