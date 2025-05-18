Late-season blow for Arsenal? William Saliba sees 100th Gunners appearance curtailed as Frenchman is forced off at half-time in clash with top-five rivals Newcastle
Arenal defender William Saliba was forced off at half-time against Newcastle United bringing his 100th Gunners appearance to an early end.
- William Saliba makes 100th Arsenal appearance
- Subbed off due to apparent injury vs. Newcastle
- Real Madrid continue to hunt the Arsenal defender