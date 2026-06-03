Lamine Yamal is out to set the World Cup alight - but injury issues threaten to derail Spain's generation-defining wonderkid's tournament

However, Spain will certainly want Yamal back in action for the knockout rounds. They will most likely face the runner-up from Group J in the last 32, meaning a stern test against either Austria or Algeria, unless Argentina slip up to set up a storybook reunion with Lionel Messi.

Croatia or Colombia would probably await in the round of 16, before a quarter-final against perennial dark horses Belgium. The odds are that De la Fuente's men would then face France in a mammoth semi-final before potentially taking on England in the showpiece.

They might have the depth to get by without him initially, but a difference-maker of Yamal's calibre will be absolutely essential to their chances of success once the competition starts to heat up beyond the group phase. He already proved as much at Euro 2024; after a fairly quiet start to the tournament, the youngster provided assists in the last 16, quarter-finals and final, and scored a memorable wonder goal against the French in the semis.

De la Fuente has even hinted that Yamal could be utilised as a high-impact substitute if he isn't fully fit. "In a call we contemplate all the scenarios. If you are winning, if you are losing, if the opponent is left with 10... There are players who can give you 20 minutes and that also has enormous value," he told Sport in April.

"There are players who may not be able to give you 50 or 60 minutes, but they can give you 20 very good ones. And that can be differential. There are players who can arrive just right and be decisive in the knockout rounds. Our priority is to arrive with the best possible team at the decisive moment."