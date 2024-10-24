Lamine Yamal told why it is difficult for him to ‘be a Lionel Messi’ – but teenage wonderkid is tipped by Barcelona legend Rivaldo to become ‘best in the world’ L. Yamal L. Messi Barcelona Spain LaLiga

Lamine Yamal is being tipped to become the “best in the world”, but Barcelona icon Rivaldo admits it will be difficult for him to “be a Lionel Messi”.