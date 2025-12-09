Lamine Yamal surpasses Kylian Mbappe! Barcelona wonderkid makes Champions League history in style by breaking record in Frankfurt comeback

Yamal set up Barcelona's winner for Kounde which means he has now been directly involved in 14 goals (seven goals and seven assists) in the Champions League for Barcelona. The 18-year-old therefore overtakes Mbappe (ten goals and three assists) for the most goal involvements by a player aged 18 or younger in the competition’s history. Yamal is likely to add to that tally too, as he does not celebrate his 19th birthday until July, giving him plenty more time to add more Champions League goals and assists to his collection.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!