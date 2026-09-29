Lamine Yamal scores twice as Spain thrash Croatia to top UEFA Nations League group

Spain started the match with incredible intensity at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Yamal opened the scoring after just two minutes, firing a left-footed shot into the bottom corner following a precise pass from Álex Baena. Croatia struggled to cope with the early pressure as the hosts dominated possession.

Opta noted the historical significance, stating: "Spain have scored in the first two minutes of play in consecutive matches, against England and against Croatia. It is the first time they have achieved this in any competition since at least 2004."