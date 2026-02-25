Getty/Instagram
Lamine Yamal romantically linked with British model & influencer Lily Rowland
Yamal's love life in the spotlight again
Yamal attracted plenty of headlines courtesy of his previous relationship with Nicki Nicole, with the teenager having confirmed at the end of last year the couple had parted ways. The 18-year-old is now being romantically linked with Rowland, a London-born model and influencer.
As per ABC, reporter Anna Gurguí has analysed the situation on the podcast 'En todas las salsas' and revealed a few clues that she feels suggest a potential relationship between the two.
She said: "Lamine Yamal, like all footballers, doesn't follow the girls he likes. But I've seen some likes and 'thumbs up' from Lamine Yamal on Lily Rowland's posts, and I thought, 'Wow, that's strange. I've noticed that Lily also likes Lamine Yamal's posts."
Gurgui's detective work has also revealed that Rowland's social media activity towards Yamal's ex Nicole has changed. She revealed: "Just a month ago, Lily stopped liking her posts. People are speculating in the comments on her posts that she might be involved with him. Lately, her photos have been of her at Barça's stadium or at matches, wearing the team's jersey. Keep an eye on her because it's a relationship similar to the one he had with Nicki Nicole. It's not confirmed, but the clues are intriguing."
Who is Lily Rowland?
Rowland is a British-born model and influencer who has worked with brands such as Casablanca, Yves Saint Laurent, Dior, and Armani Beauty. She has a huge social media following, having amassed over four million followers across Instagram and TikTok, and shares content focused on beauty, makeup, fashion, and lifestyle.
The influencer can be seen regularly sporting Barcelona shirts on her Instagram profile and has spoken about her journey so far in an interview with Wonderland magazine.
"I’ve always loved art and being creative. I started to experiment with make-up looks online as well, recreating more ‘out there’ looks (think Avatar). I was naturally good at makeup because of my interest in painting and art and before I knew it I had started to develop a following on TikTok," she said.
"As my audience started to grow, brands and agencies began to reach out with small deals, and this progressed from gift products for promotion and later to paid deals. The pressure was on to ‘get a job’ so I took the plunge and starting working on my social media full-time and things just continued to grow from there."
Yamal focusing on football
Yamal is global news after shooting to stardom with Barcelona and Spain. He remains focused on football but has revealed how he tries to disconnect away from the pitch.
"I do what any 18-year-old does: hang out with his friends, look after his brother, play PlayStation, go for a walk,... things like that," he told ESPN.
"I try to spend time with my friends and live my life. I try not to focus solely on football, not to be constantly concentrating on the match, or watching videos of the full-back I'm facing, none of that. I try to enjoy the whole day and, when I'm on the pitch, give my all, but when I leave the pitch, I do the same, disconnecting from football as much as possible."
Big year for Yamal
Barcelona and Spain will be hoping Yamal is not distracted by off-field activities ahead of a busy few months for the teenager. Hansi Flick's side have already won the Spanish Super Cup in 2026 and are still in contention in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League. After the domestic season, Yamal is then expected to play a key role at World Cup 2026 with Spain. Luis de la Fuente's side will head into the tournament in North America, Mexico and Canada as one of the favourites after an impressive qualifying campaign.
