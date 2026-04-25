‘Surely be ready for the World Cup’ - Positive update on Lamine Yamal injury delivered by Barcelona boss Hansi Flick as teenage wonderkid is tipped to ‘come back stronger’

While Flick acknowledged that Yamal has become the focal point of the team's attack, he insists that the squad has enough depth and quality to maintain their title charge. The message from the dressing room is one of unity and collective responsibility as they enter the final stretch of the season.

"We need him, yes, but we’re a team and if a player is missing, we have to stick together and give 100% or more for our teammates," he added. "There are six games left and the goal is always to win. We have the quality to play a great game.

"At 18, he’s doing very well, considering the pressure he’s under. I think this is the fourth question about him, which speaks to his importance. He’s more mature, he’s intelligent, and he’s demonstrating that every week. It’s normal that he’s feeling down right now. I wish him a good World Cup, at his best, and for that, the important thing is that he has a good recovery."