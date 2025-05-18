VIDEO: Lamine Yamal channels Arjen Robben AGAIN as Barcelona wonderkid makes legendary Dutchman's trademark finish his own with another outrageous goal against Villarreal
Barcelona's teenage superstar Lamine Yamal channelled Arjen Robben again as he cut inside to score another world-class goal for Barcelona.
- Yamal scores wondergoal against Villarreal
- Emulates Robben for second time in four days
- Brings up 42 direct goal contributions this season