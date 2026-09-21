'It's better here!' - Lamine Camara told to snub Chelsea transfer by former Blues flop as Liverpool enter race

Chelsea were desperately searching for Enzo's replacement in the closing stages of the summer window and identified Camara as their priority target, with the Blues reaching an agreement to secure the 22-year-old for £47 million.

Despite manager Xabi Alonso expecting the arrival of the Senegal international, Monaco abruptly abandoned the negotiations right at the deadline. This left the west London outfit short in midfield and forced the highly-rated youngster to remain in the principality.

Since the transfer collapsed, Camara has cemented himself in Monaco's starting XI. He has played every minute of their opening Europa Conference League fixtures, finding the net in a 3-2 victory over Gornik Zabrze, and has featured in all five Ligue 1 matches to help his side sit top of the table.



