LAFC player ratings vs Inter Miami: Son Heung-Min sets tone as Denis Bouanga outshines Lionel Messi in season opener

Miami, the reigning champions, entered the season having seemingly addressed last year’s weaknesses, adding high-profile pieces such as Germán Berterame and Dayne St. Clair at both ends of the pitch. Yet LAFC, largely unchanged in attack, leaned on the established chemistry between Son Heung-Min and Bouanga to overwhelm the visitors.

Miami controlled possession in the first half, holding 58.7 percent of the ball, but that dominance largely played into the home side’s hands. Los Angeles was content to sit in and wait for mistakes, repeatedly punishing Miami in transition. The approach paid off, as LA generated the bulk of the chances in the opening 45 minutes, finishing with 11 shots - three on target - compared to Miami’s three attempts, only one of which tested the goalkeeper.

Son set the tone early, nearly opening the scoring inside six minutes after a well-worked counter-attack. The Korean star took one touch too many, however, allowing Inter Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to recover and steer him into a rushed effort. He would make amends 30 minutes later.

Heung-Min applied a perfectly timed press on Rodrigo De Paul, forcing a turnover high up the pitch. Bursting forward, he slipped a precise through ball to David Martinez cutting into the box, and the 20-year-old finished calmly past St. Clair. Martinez nearly doubled LAFC’s lead just before the break, but his one-on-one effort drifted wide of the left post.

In the second half, Inter Miami responded with an aggressive opening 10 minutes, but LAFC's midfield rose to the occasion. U.S. international Timmy Tillman sparked a counterattack to find a charging Bouanga to double LAFC's advantage. After Son came off late in the second half, Bouanga would help the home side add another for good measure - threading the needle to sub Nathan Ordaz to pad the lead to 3-0. It was an impressive showing for the team, one that at least early on, shows they've bought into promoted head coach Marc Dos Santos in his LAFC managerial debut.

