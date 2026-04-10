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La Liga in Morocco? Javier Tebas reveals ambitious plans to take Spanish top-flight matches to Casablanca after Miami clash falls apart
Casablanca calling for Spanish giants
In a move that signals a shift in La Liga’s international strategy, Tebas has openly discussed the possibility of bringing competitive Spanish top-flight matches to Morocco. The North African nation, which boasts an immense following for clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona, is being viewed as a logistically superior alternative to previous overseas proposals. Tebas highlighted that the geographical proximity and shared footballing passion make it a natural fit for the league's expansion.
Speaking with MAP, Tebas made it clear that the idea is moving beyond the hypothetical stage. "Yes, given the number of supporters who follow the Spanish league in Morocco, I think it would be easier to play in Morocco, especially because the logistical constraints linked to travel are minimal," the league chief explained. He even went as far as naming a specific venue, stating: “We could also consider a match in the new Casablanca stadium. Why not?”
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The fallout from the failed Miami project
The pivot towards Morocco comes in the wake of significant judicial and internal pushback regarding La Liga's previous attempts to play games in North America. Tebas has faced a difficult period after a major court ruling deemed player protests against a proposed Miami fixture to be entirely legal, dismissing his claims that such actions constituted an illegal strike.
The legal defeat followed a controversial plan to move a fixture between Villarreal and Barcelona across the Atlantic, which was eventually scrapped due to opposition from players and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). With the National Court ruling that the players' 15-second pause at the start of matches was a valid exercise of freedom of expression, Tebas appears to be looking for new territories where expansion might be met with less friction and more logistical ease.
Strategic partnership ahead of 2030 World Cup
The timing of these discussions is no coincidence, as Spain and Morocco are set to co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Portugal. This joint venture has strengthened the sporting and political ties between the two nations, providing a perfect backdrop for La Liga to establish a physical presence in the Kingdom. Tebas believes that the MENA region is vital, noting: “Our expansion in the Middle East and North Africa region is very important. There is an incredible passion for La Liga throughout the region, from Iraq to Morocco.
"According to our data, the fan base is even larger than that of the English Premier League. There has always been strong ties, great closeness and good understanding between Spain and Morocco in the field of sport, particularly football.”
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A new chapter for La Liga?
While no official fixture has been added to the calendar just yet, the intent from the league office is unmistakable. Hosting official matches in Morocco would represent a landmark moment for European football, effectively turning the Mediterranean into a bridge rather than a barrier for the Spanish domestic game. For Tebas, it is about ensuring the commercial growth of the league after years of legal battles and administrative setbacks on home soil.