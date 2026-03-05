Kylian Mbappe sent 'sacrifices take their toll' warning by Real Madrid legend Luis Figo amid injury struggles

Mbappe has enjoyed another prolific campaign at Santiago Bernabeu, proving himself as the most decisive player in the current Real Madrid squad. With an incredible haul of 38 goals across all competitions, the former Paris Saint-Germain star has cemented his status as the club's leading marksman. However, a significant injury cloud now hangs over the 27-year-old that threatens to derail his season.

The France international missed Real's defeat against Osasuna on February with what was initially described as a sprained left knee. Alarmingly, subsequent reports have suggested the damage could be more severe, with fears of a partial tear of the posterior cruciate ligament. While the club remains publicly optimistic about having their talisman back for the pivotal Champions League round of 16 tie against Manchester City, the medical reality suggests a dangerous balancing act between glory and long-term health.