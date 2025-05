Robert Lewandowski, who awaits his 100th Barcelona goal, was overtaken by Kylian Mbappe in the Pichichi race after he scored a Clasico hat-trick.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mbappe leading the race to win LaLiga top scorer award

Frenchman overtook Lewandowski

Scored a hat-trick in Madrid's Clasico loss at the weekend Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱